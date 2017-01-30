Rep. Lilly receives committee assignments

Wagenmaker of Hudsonville has acted as the Beaverdam Christian Reformed Church’s pastor since fall 2010. The reverend served as a chaplain in the Michigan Army National Guard, where he became good friends with Barrett.

“My work as state representative is focused on the constituents from my community, so I’m honored when I get the opportunity to welcome them in Lansing,” Lilly said. “Rev. Wagenmaker represents the steadfast morals and values of our community, and it’s inspiring to listen to him deliver our House invocation today.”

The excitement of the day continued with the House Leadership announcement of committee assignments.

Lilly was appointed as vice chairman of the House Michigan Competitiveness Committee, as well as appointed to membership on the House Education Reform, Elections and Ethics, and Financial Services committees.

“I’m looking forward to bringing my professional expertise to my role as vice chair of Michigan Competitiveness Committee,” he said. “We must continue to remove barriers which constrain our state’s economic growth and regional prosperity, and I am committed to this task. I also welcome the opportunity to apply my commercial banking experience as a member of the House Committee on Financial Services.

“In terms of my other committee assignments, I think I will bring a fresh outside perspective to both the Education Reform Committee and the Elections and Ethics Committee,” Lilly added. “I’m excited to see the work we will accomplish in the next two years.”