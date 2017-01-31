Huizenga faces criticism for Trump support

In the post, Huizenga, R-Zeeland, reiterates comments made by the president defending the ban as a safety issue, and not as a straight Muslim ban.

"I am glad to see the Trump Administration put the security of the American people first. Those trying to call this a Muslim ban are not only incorrect but blatantly misrepresenting the policy. These seven countries have been identified by both Congress and the Obama Administration as areas of great concern," he wrote on Facebook on Sunday, Jan. 29.

The order closes the border for 90 days from six countries — Iran, Iraq, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia — and stops all immigration from war-torn Syria indefinitely.

The ban, signed by the president on Friday, Jan. 27, also blocks refugees from all countries from entering the U.S. for 120 days.

In the first 19 hours of Huizenga's post, it had amassed 542 comments, 170 shares and 976 reactions. Many of the comments and reactions were negative toward Huizenga and the president's order.

On Capitol Hill, many GOP offices were mum in the days after the executive order was signed, although more are speaking about it now.

House Speaker Paul Ryan was one of the first to comment on the order Friday evening, voicing his approval.

"We are a compassionate nation, and I support the refugee resettlement program, but it's time to reevaluate and strengthen the visa vetting process. This is why we passed bipartisan legislation in the wake of the Paris attacks to pause the intake of refugees. President Trump is right to make sure we are doing everything possible to know exactly who is entering our country," Ryan said in a statement.

Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz also said he was pleased.

"I'm initially very encouraged that the president intends to do what he says he was going to do."

In contrast, Sens. John McCain and Lindsey Graham issued a joint statement Sunday, opposing the order.

"It is clear from the confusion at our airports across the nation that President Trump's executive order was not properly vetted," the statement read. "We are particularly concerned by reports that this order went into effect with little to no consultation with the Departments of State, Defense, Justice and Homeland Security."

Michigan Congressman Justin Amash, R-Cascade Township, wrote against the ban, saying an "us vs. them" mentality won't work to defeat terrorism.

"President Trump's executive order overreaches and undermines our constitutional system. It's not lawful to ban immigrants on the basis of nationality. If the president wants to change immigration law, he must work with Congress," he wrote. "The president's denial of entry to lawful permanent residents of the United States (green card holders) is particularly troubling. Green card holders live in the United States as our neighbors and serve in our Armed Forces. They deserve better."

A third member of Congress from the area, Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, did not comment publicly on the ban.

Since the ban was signed on Friday, there have been protests taking place at major airports around the country, and U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly on Saturday blocked the deportation of those immigrants and refugees stranded in American airports. It was reported, however, that U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officials were refusing to let lawyers see the detainees.

Bethany Christian Services, a Christian nonprofit that helps refugees settle in West Michigan, released a statement in opposition of the ban last week before it was officially signed.

"The safety and well-being of children and families is Bethany Christian Services' primary concern," the statement said. "Given our long-standing commitment to welcoming refugee and immigrant families, in partnership with local churches and community agencies, Bethany Christian Services is deeply saddened to hear of President Trump's pending executive order to temporarily halt refugee resettlement, to significantly reduce the numbers of refugees coming from some of the most war torn countries in the world."

In an email, the Michigan Democratic Party called on Michiganders to call state Attorney General Bill Schuette to urge him to make a stand against the president's ban. According to the email, 16 other state attorneys general have done so already.