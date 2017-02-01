West Michigan residents to voice concerns at Huizenga's office

"Out of the blue, we received a message on our Facebook page, someone was very upset with Bill Huizenga regarding his willingness to stand behind Donald Trump, especially with the recent executive action regarding refugees," said Scott Urbanowski, chairman of the 2nd Congressional District Democrats.

Besides Huizenga's support of the immigration ban, Urbanowski said that there have been concerns about the congressman's availability when it comes to constituent concerns.

"The other issue they brought up ... Congressman Huizenga has been very coy about a lot of things," Urbanowski said. "He's been reluctant to post town halls and events, so we decided to bring the town hall to him."

Huizenga said his schedule makes it incredibly difficult to get back to West Michigan.

"It's called the legislative schedule," he said. "I'm not there as much as I would like or my family would like. I believe the number of weekdays from January through Easter I was going to be in Michigan for a total of five working days. So, with the legislative calendar, we are just flying. It's just pedal to the metal."

He added that he and his staff are working to respond to people on Twitter and Facebook.

Urbanowski is stressing this is a peaceful event, using former first lady Michelle Obama's words, "When they go low, we go high."

"We want this to be respectful and focus on people that are suffering," he said. "We're trying to bring to his and his staff's attention that there are a lot of people, even in conservative West Michigan ... folks are angry with the executive action on refugees."

Huizenga's colleague in Congress, Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, took a different stance on the immigration ban with the following statement released Monday:

"I fully support strengthening our screening processes and securing our borders, but this Executive Order needs to be scaled back. It has created real confusion for travelers and those who enforce the laws. I have heard from a number of local folks with valid concerns for themselves or loved ones as well from global companies that have legitimate worries relating to the international travel of their employees. A wiser course would have been to work with Congress to ensure that all visitors to our nation are properly vetted with appropriate documentation. Moving forward, I will continue to advocate for common-sense, bipartisan policies that protect America but also stay true to our values."

In late 2015, Upton rejected calls for an immigration ban based on religion.

Huizenga also rejects the idea of calling this a ban, knowing America is not a country that would tolerate that mentality.

"One of the concerns is that the U.S. is not a welcoming nation," Huizenga said. "It's in our history that we are, and we will continue to be. We're slated to take in 50,000 refugees this year, and I feel that will happen after this review. That 50,000 is what we've done for decades.

"Just at this point, quite honestly, there's as much frustration with the outcome of the election as what's happening," he continued. "(People) inflate various issues into one thing exacerbated by a poor rollout. Can't happen again, better not happen again."

Urbanowski states there is no evidence to suggest that refugees from these seven countries pose any sort of threat to national security.

"A lot of these refugees are children or women," he said. "These aren't the kind of people who are going to attack us."

He also mentioned that groups such as ISIS and al-Qaeda are being emboldened by Trump's tactics, with ISIS specifically using it as a recruitment tool.

"We want to bring this to Bill Huizenga's attention that we are very upset that he's refusing to stand up for our nation's security and liberty and justice for all," Urbanowski said. "That's what America is supposed to be about. That includes those that are very disadvantaged, and those facing and fleeing carnage."

Huizenga knows the rollout on the Executive Order putting a pause on visas and refugees was "horrible," and said that's a big reason there's such a negative response.

"It was a bad, bad process, done very improperly on all fronts," he said. "I've talked to some TSA agents who are dealing with this on the front end. No one had a clear understanding of the directive, and that is absolutely a bad direction to go."

Huizenga also agreed that green card holder status was mismanaged.

"There was confusion as to what to do with folks from those seven countries who were green card holders," he said. "It took too long, but they did clarify that."

A second event is also planned at Huizenga's Grandville office, this one organized by Indivisible West Michigan, a group aimed at stopping regressive agendas, according to their Facebook page.

On the event page, the group writes:

"Despite the chaotic events of the past month, Rep Bill Huizenga has yet to host a town hall for his constituents. That being the case, we're bringing the town hall to his office! He will be in Washington at this time, but all MoC's (members of Congress) have staffers that run their offices and often speak for them on their issues. Huizenga has come out in support of the GOP party-line - yes to the ban on immigration and yes to HB7 which defunds some insurance coverages that cover abortion. He has publically supported Betsy DeVos as SOE (Secretary of Education). There is also word that an anti-LGBTQ executive order will be coming later this week. Should that manifest, we will have another talking point."

If you go:

Thursday Event Details

WHAT: Gathering to voice concern about President Donald Trump's immigration ban and Congressman Bill Huizenga's support for it

WHO: Organized by the 2nd Congressional District Democratic Party of Michigan, but all are invited to attend

WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 2, from 4-5 p.m.

WHERE: Congressman Huizenga's Grandville office at 4555 Wilson Ave. S.W., Suite 3, Grandville, MI 49418

Friday Event Details

WHAT: Gathering to voice concern about Congressman Bill Huizenga's agenda in Washington, D.C.

WHO: Organized by Indivisible West Michigan, but all are invited to attend

WHEN: Friday, Feb. 3, from 9-10 a.m.

WHERE: Congressman Huizenga's Grandville office at 4555 Wilson Ave. S.W., Suite 3, Grandville, MI 49418