Huizenga hosts telephone town hall

"These tele-town halls are an extremely effective way to communicate with people," Huizenga said.

In each call on Tuesday — the first at 7 p.m. and the second at 8 p.m. — Huizenga called 30,000 households, reaching 60,000 overall.

At the beginning, Huizenga planned to cover a wide range of issues currently in the news, including possible reforms to the Affordable Care Act, President Donald Trump's executive order that halted immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries, and West Michigan native Betsy DeVos' confirmation as U.S. secretary of education, among others.

He also said rude or offensive language would not be tolerated.

The first question came from Dr. Robert Davidson of Spring Lake, who spoke at Huizenga's Grandville office on Feb. 3. He was concerned about the future of health care after the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, is repealed or replaced.

"(It's) not going to be eliminated overnight," Huizenga said. "It will certainly be a period of time that we'll be addressing that."

The congressman added that the promises made when the ACA was enacted, such as lower costs and greater access to health care, have not come to fruition: "Just because a patient has an insurance card doesn't mean they have access to high-quality care."

A question from Lori in Hudsonville posed a concern about special-needs children being taken care of in a President Trump administration. Lori said she has a child with special needs.

"We have extended family, like many do, that has children with special needs," Huizenga said. "The problem is the federal government has not been living up to what is required and its obligation. I spent six years as a state representative dealing with education — it's primarily a state issue. What I don't expect is that there will be a significant decrease in those programs."

The topic of the day across Michigan, and most of the country, however, was Betsy DeVos being confirmed as U.S. secretary of education on Tuesday afternoon via an unprecedented tie-breaking vote by Vice President Mike Pence. It was asked of Huizenga how he could defend his support of DeVos.

"I've actually known Betsy and her family since I was in high school," he said.

Huizenga served with DeVos on the board of a film school in West Michigan, where he was able to witness DeVos working firsthand.

"I sat at a table with her monthly in a business-like, professional setting, and saw how methodical, thorough she was," Huizenga said. "She never blanched from asking the tough questions. Anyone that's worked with her has come away with an understanding of how smart she is."

He added that he was shocked at the negative reaction DeVos received, and has never seen "anyone's motivations questioned so much," continuing to say that she "put kids to the forefront of every decision being made.

"She expects excellence, but allows people that opportunity to be excellent," he said. "Given a fair shake, Betsy DeVos will do an amazing job."

Huizenga also addressed chatter on Facebook and Twitter attacking him for taking campaign donations from the DeVos family.

"We are very transparent — the law requires us to be transparent," he said. "If you look at the total amount I've raised, their portion is well less than 1 percent of the money I've raised."

After the two tele-town halls, there was a flurry of activity on Huizenga's Facebook page, with many constituents voicing their concern that they weren't able to participate in the calls. The congressman addressed those concerns on Twitter soon after, asking those with issues to check his Facebook on Wednesday.