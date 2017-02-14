Rep. Lilly to meet with constituents this week

“I am committed to making our voices heard in Lansing,” he said. “This is a great opportunity for us to share ideas and updates about our state government.”

The office hour events are as follows:

— Friday, Feb. 17, 9-10 a.m. at Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven

— Friday, Feb. 17, 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.

— Monday, March 6, 2:30-3:30 p.m. at Park Township Offices, 52 152nd Ave.

Lilly’s office hours, which are subject to change, are open to the public and no appointment is necessary. Anyone unable to attend can schedule an appointment or share their thoughts by contacting Lilly’s Lansing office.