Funding proposals dominate May 2017 ballot

Many ballot proposals concern millages. One mill is a tax of $1 on every $1,000 of taxable value.

Holland Public Schools will be asking for two proposals to be adopted by the voters of both counties.

Voters will be asked to approve 18 mills on all property (unless exempt by law) to receive its per-pupil foundation allowance, as required by law. This 18-mill rate is for 2018 through 2020. For 2017, the vote is only asking for 0.0954 mill as part of a restoration of millage previously lost, and will bring in an estimated $47,282 for 2017.

Holland voters will also be asked that the limitation of taxes assessed against all properties in the school district not to exceed 0.4 mill for 2017 and be increased to 1.25 mills for the years 2018 through 2026. This will provide a sinking fund — where funds are set aside for the gradual repayment of a debt — for the construction and repair of school buildings, school security improvements, acquisition or upgrading of technology, purchase of real estate sites for school buildings, and other purposes authorized by law. The estimated funding for 2017 will be $482,994.

Voters in the Zeeland Public Schools district will be asked to approve 18.776 mills on all property (unless exempt by law) to receive its per-pupil foundation allowance, as required by law, for 2018. If approved, it will bring in an estimated $8,948,677 in 2018.

Elsewhere in Ottawa County on May 2:

Allendale Charter Township zoning referendum

Residents will be asked to change the township zoning ordinance and map to include with the R-3, Low Density Multiple Family Residential District, the lands at 6138 Lake Michigan Drive. Previously, this property was included with R-1.

Grand Haven Charter Township: North Ottawa County Council on Aging millage renewal

The township is asking voters to approve a 0.25-mill tax from 2017 through 2020, for the amount to be paid to the North Ottawa County Council on Aging for the purpose of providing funds for senior citizen activities and general senior services provided by the organization. It is estimated to bring in $175,422 in its first year, if approved.

Zeeland Charter Township road maintenance renewal

Voters will be asked to approve 1 mill from 2017 through 2022 to provide funds to repair, construct and/or reconstruct roads, bridges and drainage structures. If approved, it will bring in an estimated $356,440 in its first year.

Zeeland Charter Township fire department compensation renewal

The township is asking for a 0.5 mill from 2017 through 2022 to provide funds to the Zeeland Township volunteer firefighters. If approved, it will bring in an estimated $178,220 in its first year.

West Ottawa Public Schools operating millage renewal

Voters will be asked to approve a continuation of, at most, 18 mills on all property (unless exempt by law) to receive its per-pupil foundation allowance, as required by law. If approved, this will bring in an estimated $11,621,000 in its first year.