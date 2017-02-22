Huizenga to host town hall in Lake County

The town hall-style listening session will take place in the cafeteria of Baldwin Senior High School, 525 Fourth St. in Baldwin.

This event is reserved for residents of Michigan’s 2nd Congressional District, which Huizenga represents.

The original announcement of this event took place Jan. 26, and was to coincide with the Congressional Snowmobile Ride. However, the ride had to be canceled due to a lack of snow.

In order to ensure residents in the northern portion of the district have the opportunity to express their opinions to Huizenga, an alternative location was selected for the town hall listening session, the congressman’s staff said.

Huizenga said he will be hosting a second listening tour stop in early March in the southern portion of the district. Specifics regarding the second town hall-style event are still being finalized and will be released at a later date.

Huizenga has been asked by constituents numerous times recently to hold an in-person town hall, including by a group that gathered at his Grandville office last week. At that time, Huizenga spokesman Brian Patrick assured those in attendance that they were "trying to meet the needs of all constituents."