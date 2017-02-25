Price of protection

Though that is wholly undecided, the need for more police grows with the population, with 15 members of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department patrolling the nearly 29-square-mile township.

With the 1-mill tax renewed in 2014, police services are covered through fiscal year 2018. That same year, a renewal or possible tax increase will be discussed.

"We haven't had a change in staffing for a while, and population has continued to grow, and calls for service," said Township Manager Don Komejan. "I would say we're reaching the point where it makes sense to consider some additional staffing."

But that's up to the board to decide. Historically the township's contract with the Sheriff’s Department began with the millage in 1975. With a large population and the heaviest call volume in the county, Holland Township has a fraction of police coverage that some areas do, like the city of Holland, which has a slightly smaller population.

Komejan said contracting is cheaper, and is a benefit that needs to be weighed by residents when they choose to live in a city or a township.

Compared to the city

Compared to its neighboring city of Holland, the township has a slightly larger population based on the most recent census data, with more than 35,000 in Holland Township in 2010 and more than 33,000 in the city.

Both deal with similar types of crimes — traffic violations, assaults, domestics, and the occasional shooting or murder. However, the city of Holland has its own police department with about 57 sworn officers.

In the township, 15 total officers work full or part time between Holland Township and Park Township, which shares the millage.

"Holland Township, because it's busier and because of the increased traffic — industrial, commercial, etc. — they have the four full-time community policing officers compared to Park Township that has one community policing officer," said Ottawa County Sgt. Brent Converse, community policing supervisor for Holland Township.

According to the sheriff’s office’s most recent annual report, Holland Township had the most calls for service in the county in 2015 at 17,256 — and the township's top spot remains historically consistent.

In the city of Holland, there were 13,196 calls for service, according to its annual public safety report.

Komejan said calls for service in Holland Township are gradually creeping up.

Protection at a cost

Why doesn't the township have its own police department? It's more cost-effective to contract the Sheriff’s Department, Komejan said.

The millage brings in just over $1 million for police services. The township contributes a small portion more from its general fund.

Compared to the city, Holland spends more than half of its general fund dollars on public safety — including police, fire, management and facilities — with the police division budgeted for about $6.8 million.

With its contract, the township doesn't need to worry about staffing upper management levels as those are decided by Ottawa County.

"A big part is that we are not paying for the upper level of supervision the county has," Komejan said. "We're paying for the direct cost for officers and sergeants."

If it had its own department, Holland Township would be responsible for hiring and paying a couple layers of supervision beyond patrol officers. With natural turnover, human resources would need to devote time to finding, interviewing and hiring new employees.

"There's both direct and indirect savings under this arrangement," Komejan said.

Weighing costs and benefits

Historically, the millage has passed with a large majority in the last 30 years.

"They've always passed, between 70-80 percent of voters," Converse said. "We're getting a very strong response from residents who see the benefit in it."

If Holland Township residents ever voted down the millage, it would cause problems for both residents and officers, Converse said.

"That would probably put a pinch on the township itself to look at resources and how to pay for that, because the township itself would not find the resources we have now, which ultimately falls on residents and their safety," he said.

Komejan said townships will typically contract the county for police services, because they are held to different state regulations than cities. Residents who choose to live in a city or a township will be looking at different levels of government service, and different amounts they pay for those services.

Essentially, the resident is tasked with weighing costs versus benefits, and what level of government services they want to see. Snow plowing is an example.

"People tend to desire to live in the city, because they want to have snow plow trucks that go by the next day," Komejan said. "In the township where you have the road commission that plows, it might be two or three days before it comes by."

"But you're not paying as much taxes."

Cities can have higher millage rates than townships, which are capped by the state. If people demanded more service in the township, Komejan said, the township board would need to vote on an increased tax.

"If you wanted a whole lot more, we'd probably have to incorporate so we could get up into that next tier of taxing, and we don't have people demanding that at this point."