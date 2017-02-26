logo

state news

Jackson County to appeal decision on meeting prayers

Associated Press • Today at 8:00 AM

JACKSON — A county in southern Michigan says it will ask a full appeals court to consider a decision that halted a tradition of Christian-only prayers at public meetings.

Jackson County commissioners voted unanimously Friday to try to overturn the Feb. 15 decision by a three-judge panel at the appeals court. The county hopes the full 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will take the case, which would be a rare step.

The panel last week said Jackson County commissioners violated the U.S. Constitution by promoting one faith over others. Meetings typically began with Christian-only prayers offered by a commissioner.

The Jackson Citizen Patriot reported the Texas-based First Liberty Institute has agreed to represent the county for free.

Peter Bormuth, who successfully sued the county, predicts commissioners "will take their stubbornness" to the Supreme Court.

Recommended for You