Staff training program explored

The Disney Way is a service from Capodagli Jackson Consulting. It has been used in the private sector and municipal government to create a consumer-centric culture and collaborative teams of employees.

Township Manager Bill Cargo said whether the township participates in the program hinges on the board’s perception of the current direction of township service and what they hope to accomplish.

"If you think we need a cultural shift, then the Disney Way is the way to do that,” he said. “This is meant to change the culture of an organization.”

Cargo noted that the last staff organizational training took place several years ago and was done in-house.

“I think we’re at the point now where we need to do something,” he said. “We haven’t done anything since then.”

The estimated cost for the township to participate in the Disney Way training program is about $14,500. According to Cargo, all township staff would participate in it, and Township Board members would also be encouraged to participate.

It would be up to the Board of Trustees to determine if the end benefit is worth the cost of participating in the program, Cargo said.

Township Supervisor Mark Reenders noted that he has participated in the training in the past, and said he is “all for it.” If the township was to participate, Reenders said he would take part in the training again.

“$14,500 is a lot of money,” Reenders said. “(But) when I went through the process, it changed my attitude.”

According to the proposal from the consultants, the program would build upon the existing township culture. Goals would include:

— Developing a customer service “story.”

— Identifying and validating values.

— Establish and validate codes of conduct.

— Storyboard potential barriers to program implementation and identify potential solutions.

— Develop a roadmap for implementation.

— Understand the Disney Way experience model and the “Brain Trust” process.

The program would likely be conducted over the course of three days: two half-days and one full day.

Program developer Bill Capodagli would also conduct follow-up meetings with management and teams that are the result of the program. Ongoing consultation would also be provided as needed.

According to Cargo, the program has been used by about a half-dozen communities in the state.

“We would be one of the smallest,” he said. “We’re an organization of 30 full-time people. We’re not that big.”

One local municipal organization to use the service is Ottawa County. From 2013-14, nearly all of the county’s 1,100 employees participated in the training program to improve its customer service culture. The county dubbed its new ethos the “The Ottawa Way.”

The county’s transformation via the program resulted in an entire chapter of the third edition of “The Disney Way” book by Capodagli and Lynn Jackson being dedicated to its endeavor.