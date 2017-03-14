Rep. Lilly begins March is Reading Month tour

He began in the West Ottawa school district, at Lakewood and Lakeshore elementary schools.

As part of March is Reading Month, Lilly will visit several local schools and read to students throughout the month.

Lilly said his visits stress the importance of reading in a child’s life.

“Reading is a fundamental skill that can affect a child’s success in school and later down the road in the professional setting,” he said. “My hope is that reading with students helps to foster their imaginations and stir creative thinking, which will promote the value of reading to them and have a lasting affect on their desire to read.”

For more information and ideas on how to celebrate March is Reading Month or encourage children to read, visit the Michigan Department of Education’s online resources website.