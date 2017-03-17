Township sewer rates spiking

The rate hike will help fund replacement of the sewer line that runs beneath the Grand River to the wastewater treatment plant on Grand Haven’s east side.

The board voted 7-0 Monday night to increase the sewer commodity rate by 24 percent, which comes to about $12 per quarter for the average customer, and enact a $5 increase per quarter in the readiness-to-serve charge to help cover the township's portion of the estimated $4.7 million project.

Township Manager Gordon Gallagher said the average sewer customer uses about 20,000 gallons per month, which means the increase will equate to an extra $5.70 per month for most residential customers.

“You never feel great about raising water and sewer rates,” Gallagher said. “But given the importance of that line, when you look at $5.70 a month, that seemed to be something the board felt strongly about.”

Water rates will remain unchanged, resulting in a net effect water/sewer bill increase of about 12 percent.

Township residents will see the effects of the hike in their next water/sewer bill, which will be mailed in about a month.

A recent break in the under-river sewer line late last month caused a no-body contact warning for the Grand River. Gallagher said the current infrastructure is 45 years old, with an expected life expectancy of 50-75 years.

The township has been setting aside funds for the pipe replacement for the past five years.

“We had hoped by the time the pipe was 50 years old we would have set aside about half the cost of replacing it,” Gallagher said.

The cost of a new pipe will be divided between the three North Bank communities — Spring Lake Township, Village of Spring Lake and Ferrysburg. The township will be responsible for 65-70 percent of the cost, based on usage.

“Every bit of sanitary sewer that is generated in the community north of the Grand River ... goes through that pipe,” Gallagher said. “It's something that is vitally important to the communities north of the Grand River.”

Gallagher said the break in the line was a bit of a wake-up call.

“There's no question that this recent pipe leak prompted a much stronger response of 'let's start moving forward with the things that need to happen,'” he said. “We don't know the cause (of the leak).”

Gallagher said engineers are trying to determine the integrity of the pipe by X-raying it from the inside to check wall thickness and condition. While that study is taking place, the sewer pipe will likely be out of service for several hours.

Gallagher said he hopes the study will help determine if the sewer line is deteriorating or if it got hit by a boat propeller or something of that nature. A decade ago, a barge damaged the pipe when it lowered its stabilizers.

“The other reason we want to check the pipe is, even if we put in a new one, would it be good to have the redundancy of the old one,” Gallagher said. “We would want to make sure it's in good enough condition to be used that way.”

That way, if improvements are ever needed on the new pipe, the old one could be used temporarily to continue sewer flow.

Gallagher said the Township Board set up the sewer rate increase as a separate line item on the water/sewer bill.

“They want people to see that that is specifically earmarked toward building a new river crossing,” he explained. “Also, for a future board, if we take out a 20-year bond, when that is paid off they would be able to look at that and see if it is paid off (and) remove it from the bill.”