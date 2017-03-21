Huizenga Huizenga to host Facebook town hall Wednesday night Mark Brooky • Today at 8:30 PM mbrooky@grandhaventribune.com U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, will host a Facebook town hall forum with residents of Michigan’s 2nd Congressional District beginning at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. To participate in this online event, residents are encouraged to head to Congressman Huizenga’s Facebook page. For residents who already “like” Huizenga’s page, Facebook should send a “push notification” when the event begins. Remember, this event is reserved for residents of Michigan's 2nd Congressional District. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.