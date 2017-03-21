logo

Huizenga to host Facebook town hall Wednesday night

Mark Brooky • Today at 8:30 PM
U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, will host a Facebook town hall forum with residents of Michigan’s 2nd Congressional District beginning at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

To participate in this online event, residents are encouraged to head to Congressman Huizenga’s Facebook page.

For residents who already “like” Huizenga’s page, Facebook should send a “push notification” when the event begins.

Remember, this event is reserved for residents of Michigan's 2nd Congressional District.

