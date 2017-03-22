Village Council OKs charter amendment ballot language

Council voted 6-1 Monday night to proceed with the ballot language targeted for the Aug. 8 ballot.

If village voters approve the measure, it would add a mechanism for disincorporation to the Village Charter, something that was missing when now-Village President Joyce Hatton petitioned for disincorporation five years ago. An Ottawa County judge back then determined the Village Charter had no mechanism for dissolving the village, making it impossible.

Village attorney Robert Sullivan cautioned the ballot measure faces a tight timeline.

“I want to be on the record as saying this timeline is going to be tight to get it on the August ballot,” he said Monday night. “We have to publish it and hold it for 30 days before we can actually vote to put it on the ballot.”

After the 30-day period, the ballot language goes to the governor's office for approval.

“That's the unpredictable component here,” Sullivan said. “There are some hurdles to climb for it to be on the August ballot.”

Longtime Councilman Scott VanStrate cast the lone dissenting vote Monday.

“I still think we're wasting our time and energy and money to deal with this,” he said. “Until we get a groundswell of people who want to do this, I'd rather not do it.”

A public informational campaign on the issue is expected to cost up to $20,000.

A village disincorporation work group, headed by Hatton's nephew, Tony Verplank, recently recommended to Village Council that they put the charter amendment question on the ballot to allow a method for disincorporation. However, the group recommended against disincorporating, saying there's not enough financial incentive for all that would potentially be given up by dissolving the village.

Last year, Hatton ran for village president on a platform of disincorporation, because she believes village residents are subject to “double taxation” as they pay taxes to both the village and Spring Lake Township. She believes it would be much more efficient for the village to simply become a part of the township.

Verplank told council earlier this month he personally is not in favor of amending the Village Charter to allow for disincorporation, nor is he in favor of disincorporating the village. He said the village has done “just fine from day one” without such a provision in the charter.

Village Council is planning an educational campaign and community engagement sessions June 19-20 to help better inform the electorate in advance of the potential August referendum.

Should the governor approve the ballot language and the referendum gets on the August ballot, it would require a simple majority from village voters to approve or disapprove it. Voter approval of the amendment would allow village residents to petition for a disincorporation ballot measure, which would require a two-thirds majority vote. Or, council could appoint a disincorporation commission to set up a plan for disincorporation and put that on the ballot.

Councilman Joel Tepaaste previously asked that, if it came to that, council consider requiring a two-thirds majority vote for the plan instead of a simple majority.

On Monday, Hatton expressed her preference for a simple majority vote, but council stuck to the two-thirds majority that Tepaaste had suggested.

The approved language also spells out that council is not endorsing disincorporation in any way.