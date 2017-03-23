Huizenga talks health care on Facebook Live

Most comments addressed the looming House vote on the American Health Care Act, which had been scheduled for Thursday.

"We're going to see what the vote is tomorrow — it's going be very close," Huizenga said, adding that he sees legislators on both sides of the aisle saying it's too much, too fast, as well as those on both ends of the political spectrum that believe it isn't enough.

"I look at some of my colleagues and I'm not sure if they wrote the bill themselves they would vote for it," he said. "They try to protect their voting records. This is not about trying to preserve your public image, this is about governing, and that is exactly what I'm trying to do."

Huizenga himself said he was leaning yes, but there could still be changes coming to the AHCA bill he'll vote on as President Donald Trump was planning to meet with the Freedom Caucus on Thursday morning, according to Huizenga spokesperson Brian Patrick.

Working with the current the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, is not an option.

"I don't believe you can save it, I don't believe it's salvageable right now the way its written," Huizenga said. "It's going broke. We can't survive it and the system can't survive it."

Huizenga then looked back at his own record, and said it should be no surprise that he's in favor of repealing and replacing Obamacare. It's something he has run campaigns on since it was passed.

"It should not be a surprise for anyone who voted for me or against me that I do not support Obamacare," he said. "What we have to do is go in and deal with realities of Obamacare failing, the fact that we have to change this to save Medicare and Medicaid for the future and at the end of the day provide better care. There were so many promises made, lower costs, greater access, that have not come to fruition."

Going to a single-payer system like Canada, where the federal government controls health insurance? Also a non-starter for the congressman.

"I believe that would fall on its face," he said.

Huizenga was challenged on his pro-life beliefs, asked by a commenter how he could be pro-life and still not support a system that helps Americans?

"I'm not against medical help for Americans, what I'm against is a program that is failing," he responded.

He added that he himself, his own family and staff both in Washington, D.C., and in the 2nd Congressional District are all on an exchange under Obamacare, and he will continue to stay on health care used by the rest of the country. "I will not be looking for an exemption or carve-out for members of Congress," he said.

Huizenga also touched on his support for Right-to-Work, as well as pushing back against unfair congressional districts, known as gerrymandering, citing the Voting Rights Act as the reason for the oddly shaped district lines.

He also mentioned there is a plan for another in-district town hall, either in Kent County or eastern Ottawa County.

"We are trying to find large venues that are available, usually schools or somewhere else," he said.

As for term limits at the federal level, Huizenga responded that his job is never 100 percent secure.

"I get a very public job review every two years,” he said. “That is something that happens within both the party, then we have the election in November."