Pay hikes on the docket for annual meeting

The township's annual meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at Barber School, 102 W. Exchange St.

The proposed salary change resolution is to increase township trustees' salaries 50 percent, from $4,000 to $6,000 per year; and the clerk's salary 6.7 percent, from $30,000 to $32,000 annually.

Previously, trustees could earn up to an extra $1,000 over the $4,000 base salary for attending non-township meetings, at a rate of $50 per meeting.

“We've eliminated that per-diem opportunity,” Township Manager Gordon Gallagher said.

Trustees have not had a salary increase since 2012, according to Gallagher.

Township Supervisor John Nash, who is not in line for an increase from his $15,600 salary, said he feels the pay hikes are warranted.

“If you want good people, you have to compensate them,” he said.

The treasurer's salary is also slated to remain the same at $12,000 annually.

Nash noted the clerk's salary hasn't been increased since 2005.

“I think we have a good clerk (Carolyn Boersma) who does a good job,” he said. “The pay is relative to people who put the same amount of time in. Our clerk's responsibilities and educational requirements are about the same as our assessors.”

Gallagher said the entire township benefits by having quality people on the board.

“We benefit significantly by the quality of our board,” he said. “Our clerk, treasurer and supervisor, in my 20 years of local government, they are the best I've ever worked with. Our trustees are just fabulous. We really have a great group.”

The annual meeting will also include a “State of the Township” report by Nash. Gallagher will go over the township’s 2017-18 fiscal year budget highlights.

Following the annual meeting, the Township Board will vote on the $2.5 million budget, which already has the board salary increases factored in, Gallagher said.

“The key is we're able to keep the millage rate remarkably the same as last year and add more dollars toward road work,” the township manager said. “We're pleased we're able to do that.”