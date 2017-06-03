GH Twp. to undergo staff training the 'Disney Way'

The training is the result of a $14,500 proposal approved by the Township Board with Capodagli-Jackson Consulting back in March.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to work with them,” Capodagli said. “Being a local resident, it’s an honor and privilege.”

Training for the township’s employees is scheduled to take place June 6-8. “The Disney Way” workshop is for all full-time staff and elected officials who are available.

“Their leadership has chosen to (do the training over) three days,” Capodagli said.

While he’ll facilitate the sessions and lead the training, Capodagli noted that it will be up to the township employees to determine what their customer-centric outcome and customer service vision will be — something unique to the organization.

“You can’t imitate, you’ve got to innovate,” Capodagli said. “They will be creating something for themselves.”

Township Manager Bill Cargo noted that there will be a follow-up training session in September.

“I will appoint a ‘champion’ to help implement whatever comes out of these training sessions – which will include detailed core values, codes of conduct and understanding the customer service ‘story’ for the township,” Cargo said.

Capodagli noted that governments that provide good customer service experiences could have a leg up on other communities when it comes time to attract people and new investment.

“Why should governments be concerned about customer service? There’s a couple of reasons for that,” he said. “One ... is that we owe it to our citizens to have a pleasant experience.”

Capodagli noted that customer service could impact things like development and community attractiveness.

“If a business is deciding to locate someplace, and they have a poor experience, they may go someplace else,” he explained.

Every one job created by a business creates two more jobs somewhere else in the community, Capodagli said.

Capodalgli also noted that governments owe it to their employees to promote good customer service, in addition to providing it to residents.

The training provided by Capodagli-Jackson isn’t a new concept in Ottawa County. The consulting firm worked with county employees several years ago to improve customer service.

“The results in Ottawa County were absolutely fantastic,” Capodagli said. “It has really been quite an experience.”

As a result of the training, Ottawa County implemented the “The Ottawa Way” motto. The county’s participation was also highlighted in a recent revision of Capodagli’s book, “The Disney Way.”