GH to receive harbor maintenance funding

“I am glad to see the Army Corps continue to recognize the economic importance of harbor dredging in West Michigan,” said U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland. “Properly maintaining water infrastructure, such as the iconic Grand Haven pier and Grand Haven harbor, is critical to both safety and economic development in the Tri-Cities area.”

Funding allocated to Grand Haven’s harbor includes $500,000 for routine operation and maintenance for navigation, including project condition surveys and maintenance dredging of the outer and inner harbor.

Other spending for repair, replacement or construction projects in Michigan includes $6.2 million for the Portage Lake Harbor, and $3.7 million for the St. Marys River and Soo Locks. Other locations for dredging projects in Michigan include Inland Route at a cost of $615,000, Little Lake Harbor for $540,000 and Leland Harbor for $500,000.

The Army Corps of Engineers’ work plan was developed when Congress appropriated additional funding for ongoing work in the fiscal year 2017 Energy & Water Development Appropriations Act, as contained in the 2017 Consolidated Appropriations Act. The corps developed an allocation plan for high-priority work packages based on the criteria established by Congress.

The funds are in addition to the projects being completed from the president’s 2017 federal budget of $67.5 million.

"These work plan funds will help address the most critical needs in six of our harbors around the Great Lakes,” said Lt. Col. Dennis Sugrue, district engineer for the Corps of Engineers Detroit District. “We construct, maintain and operate key infrastructure projects that are crucial to the nation’s economy, environment, safety and quality of life — now and in the future.”

Funding also was designated for environmental infrastructure work in Oakland County and a study of deepening the Saginaw River.

“The federal government has a constitutional obligation to harbor communities across the Great Lakes, and I will continue to work in a bipartisan manner to hold Washington accountable to that commitment,” Huizenga added.