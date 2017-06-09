Rep. Lilly introduces first bills in Lansing

“I believe that my constituents sent me to Lansing to enact policy of quality, not policy of quantity,” he said. “These bills are the product of hard work and collaboration to ensure they have a meaningful impact in our state.”

House Bill 4679 calls for the Legislature to implement the procedure of adding an approximate fiscal note to legislation before voting on it. Lilly said this will stress the importance of lawmakers understanding the financial impact each bill they vote on has the potential to impose.

“It’s unconstitutional for the Legislature to mandate unfunded liabilities,” he said. “However, this is sometimes the unfortunate case when legislators are not fully aware of the financial impact.”

Lilly also introduced House Bill 4700 last week.

“This bill provides consistency and relieves precinct poll workers from having to worry about additional responsibilities on election night,” he said. “This will ultimately ease the Election Day process for volunteers and clerks alike.”

Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebuck said Lilly’s proposed legislation will be a major step forward in eliminating unnecessary steps for election workers, allowing them to focus more on the critical functions of Election Day and ensuring greater accuracy and efficiency in polling places across Michigan.

“I applaud Rep. Lilly for taking on this issue as a common-sense reform that will go a long way toward a more efficient, accurate elections process,” Roebuck said.

