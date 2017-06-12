City introduces parking fine increase

City Council recently unanimously approved a first reading of an ordinance amendment that would increase the overtime parking fine from the current $5 to $25.

"This is the only one we left at $5 in 2004 when we changed them all," City Manager Pat McGinnis said. "The downtown folks said (in 2004), ‘We want you to leave that at $5 because, if our customers get a ticket, then we can pay for it them and it’s only $5.’ It's nice customer service."

All other parking violations, with the exception of illegal handicap parking, are subject to $25 fines. The fine for illegal handicap parking is $50.

“The same entity that asked us to keep it low before has now said it's OK, you can raise it up with the rest of the fines," McGinnis said.

The possible change to the overtime parking fine comes at the same time that the city has rolled out new three-hour parking limits for several parking lots in downtown and Centertown. The changes — which have been implemented on a 90-day trial period — limit public parking to three hours in downtown lots behind Kirby House, Grand Haven Brewhouse and Tri-Cities Historical Museum, and the Centertown lot between The Bookman and Michigan Auto.

“The signs (are) right there in front of the parking spots in the parking lots downtown,” McGinnis said. “It'll say three-hour parking, (but) it won't say $25 fines."

The new rules are in effect between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. In each of the affected lots, one row is reserved for all-day parking.

The city has instituted the parking time limitations via a temporary traffic control order. Based on the effectiveness of the changes, the rules would be returned for possible final action by City Council after the trial period.

City Council considered a slate of recommendations from the Main Street Board and staff when looking at what to do about downtown parking. The process involved in coming up with the changes included a parking study, town hall meeting, and Main Street program review and recommendation.

Among these recommendations was an increase in the fine for overtime parking from the current $5 to the standard $25.

Councilman Dennis Scott said he was supportive of the $20 increase.

“It's pretty cheap to park some place for $5, so this is overdue,” he said.

The changes wouldn’t be put into effect until given a final reading and vote by City Council.