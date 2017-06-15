Holland asks short-term rental owners how to regulate

The question was posed by the city’s Planning Commission to residents who own these types of rentals during a public hearing on Tuesday, June 13.

“My tenants are going to regulate me or they will just not come back again,” said resident Linda De Velder.

The issue of short-term rentals, like Airbnb, was brought back to the commission at the request of Holland City Council. The commission will hold a study session on July 11 on this topic after taking in the comments from about 15 residents.

In August, City Council approved short-term rentals for owner-occupied homes in residential areas. The Planning Commission had suggested this, as well as allowing non-owner-occupied rentals in commercial districts. City Council only approved the first part of that recommendation.

Those who were illegally renting short-term in homes that were not their primary residence have since pushed the city to be less restrictive in its allowance of short-term rentals, some claiming the practice is largely self-regulated through sites like Airbnb and VRBO.

De Velder went on to say that regulation should be consistent with long-term rentals. She, like other residents, said there have been no or minimal issues with people who short-term rent in Holland, rather there are long-term rentals that see issues with partying and other nuisances.

It was made clear before the public hearing that the Planning Commission did not want to hear about how “wonderful” short-term rentals are, rather suggestions for how they can be regulated, as said by Commissioner Marvin Martin.

One resident suggested they are regulated like liquor licenses, which are given in certain amounts to cities. Another suggested they are only allowed in certain geographical areas of the city. Some residents also suggested the number be limited to the ones that currently exist, and that they are inspected as hotels or bed and breakfasts are.

“We came to this meeting not knowing you were wanting a recommendation from us,” said Krissy DeKruyter. “These self-regulate — the fear of overrunning has not happened. If you want to do a set number, that’s fine. My recommendation would be to allow it to self regulate as it has been doing for many years.”

Resident Kelli Fickel said cities began regulating short-term rentals when there is a large density of those types of properties. She said she is “all for permits.”

“I haven’t seen any data offered as to why it would be a problem if there were a hundred or more of these,” she said.

The Planning Commission voted unanimously to hold a study session on this topic.

Before closing the hearing, Councilman Brian Burch outlined some of his concerns. He said the city created a framework for what it wanted for its neighborhoods.

“One of the key elements is that people know their neighbors and each neighborhood has its own identity,” he said.

Burch also took issue with affordability, saying short-term rentals are “where the cash is.”

“This is not affordable housing,” he said.