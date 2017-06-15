Village at Rosy Mound senior development approved

The board approved the planned unit development Monday night.

Township Supervisor Mark Reenders recused himself from voting and discussing the project due to family ties and previous investments with the developer.

The Village at Rosy Mound will consist of three types of buildings: a three-story congregate living facility, one-story multi-unit cottages and a one-story assisted living facility.

A list of departures from the township’s Zoning Ordinance was approved Monday, including a request to allow a 6.5-foot fence around a portion of the facility. The fence was originally recommended for denial by the township’s Planning Commission.

“We originally included a 6-foot, 6-inch fence in our plans,” said Shirley Woodruff of RW Properties. “That’s the height we use at all of our facilities.”

Woodruff said the metal fence encloses the wings of the facility’s memory care/dementia unit, where it is in place for the safety of the residents.

“The urge to return to home is not uncommon in that residential population,” she explained.

The approval also requires landscaping to be added to the development as each phase is completed.

“I just don’t want weeds and that sort of thing growing three years later because they’re not done with the project,” Township Clerk Laurie Larsen said. “I’ve seen it with other developers and I’d like to put an end to that.”

Larsen noted that she had no reason to think that the developers involved with this project would slack on landscaping, but wanted the assurance in the Township Board’s approval.

RW Properties has a purchase agreement with the Ottawa County Road Commission for the 27-acre site, with the sale being contingent upon the township approving the planned unit development.

Woodruff previously said that they expect to begin construction in October. She said they would start with the three-story congregate facility and the cottages, with work expected to last 12 months.

The additional buildings would be constructed as developers saw demand in the marketplace, Woodruff noted.

P.I.L.O.T. agreement

The developer will enter into a payment in lieu of taxes (P.I.L.O.T.) agreement with the township for the project.

Financing for the development will be applied for from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority under the Gap Financing Program, which provides money through a combination of funds and tax credits. Part of this process is the P.I.L.O.T. agreement, which would exempt a portion of the development from property taxes.

Township Community Development Director Stacey Fedewa noted that all of the land set to be redeveloped is tax exempt because it is owned by the Ottawa County Road Commission. MSHDA requires each building type to be on a different parcel, so the congregate building, assisted living and cottages will all be on separate parcels.

According to Fedewa, only the congregate building parcel will be subject to the P.I.L.O.T. agreement.

Instead of property tax payments, the township would receive an annual payment that equals 4 percent of the difference between annual rents collected at the congregate facility, as well as utilities, such as water, sewer and electrical services.

The assisted living and cottages will be fully taxable because they are not receiving MSHDA funding.