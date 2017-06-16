Village to host disincorporation educational sessions

They are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 19, and 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.

Eric Lupher, president of the nonprofit and nonpartisan Livonia-based Citizens Research Council, will moderate the event.

Village Manager Chris Burns said Lupher is an “expert” on disincorporation issues.

“He's spent time with various communities who have attempted this and not succeeded,” she said.

Lupher will present a brief PowerPoint presentation giving background information on the role his group has played throughout the state.

Residents will be able to actively participate in the meetings with their smartphones. You can download a free app on the library's Wi-Fi network and participate by answering questions or voting, according to Burns.

“He'll ask if you live in the village or township, how long you've lived here, if you had to vote today, would you vote for or against disincorporation,” she explained.

Attendees can also ask questions of panelists on provided index cards.

Panelists for the forum include Tony Verplank, chairman of the village’s disincorporation work group; Spring Lake Township Manager John Nash; Village financial expert Marv Hinga; and Village President Joyce Verplank Hatton.

However, Hatton will be speaking not as village president but as a pro-disincorporation spokeswoman. Village Council on Monday passed a resolution making it clear that she is not speaking on behalf of the village or Village Council.

“They were adamant about that,” Burns said. “It's important for folks to know she's not there speaking as the village president.”

Hatton said: “I will not be given the opportunity to make a presentation — just answer questions.”

Hatton was elected village president in November 2016 running on a platform to dissolve village government and make it part of Spring Lake Township. She launched a petition drive five years ago to disincorporate the village.

Although Hatton collected enough signatures in 2012 to put the issue on the ballot, an Ottawa County judge ruled that the Village Charter included no mechanism for disincorporation. This spring, council approved spending up to $20,000 on educating the public on the matter, and also approved putting a question on the Aug. 8 ballot that asks residents if they would like to amend the charter to include a mechanism.

The governor's office approved the ballot language last month.

If village voters approve the August ballot measure, proponents would have about a month to gather 340 petition signatures that would allow village and township residents to vote on disincorporation in November.

Hatton is the only member of the Village Council who has spoken in favor of disincorporation. She believes such a move would save taxpayers money (village residents currently pay taxes to both the village and township) and streamline local government.

Hatton noted that a “yes” vote on Aug. 8 simply provides a path to a petition drive and does not mean the village will disincorporate.

“It will be important for the voters to understand that they won't have to worry about losing anything by voting yes to amend the Spring Lake Village Charter,” Hatton said. “And the voters will be happy to know that they will be gaining the right to petition — one of the most basic human rights in our U.S. Constitution.”

Hatton said that if the charter amendment is approved in August, village voters will have the right to decide if and when they want to exercise their right to petition for disincorporation.

Verplank, who is Hatton's nephew, said the disincorporation work group that he chaired determined potential cost savings to taxpayers would be minimal if the village was dissolved. The work group recommended that Village Council allow residents the opportunity to vote on a charter amendment that would allow disincorporation, but Verplank said the study group is not in favor of approving the amendment, nor is it in favor of disincorporation.

Many unpaid debts would have to be paid immediately upon disincorporation, likely by selling off village property, according to Burns.

The path to the November election will cost an estimated $100,000, according to village officials. Burns said Lupher's group is costing the village about $5,000.

“I think it's important for people to come out and get the facts,” Burns said. “There's so much information that gets shared at the roundtables at local restaurants or at the coffee klatch. That information isn't always accurate.”

Burns said residents will be able to ask Hinga how disincorporation would affect their taxes and ask Hatton how she plans to fund the movement.

“They can ask her rather than speculate based on rumors,” the village manager explained. “It's important for people to be proactive and ask those questions because this is our village.”

Burns said both information sessions could take on an entirely different flavor because of the questions asked and topics discussed. She said some people may want to attend both sessions.

“We're incorporating technology into this so people can get a handle on who’s actually in attendance,” Burns said. “It will make it interesting. This is a great opportunity for people to participate in the process and have their voices heard.”

