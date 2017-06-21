City OKs Sluka Field, Loggers agreement

City Council voted 4-1 Monday to approve the deal. Councilman Dennis Scott cast the lone “no” vote.

Per the agreement, the Loggers would call Sluka Field home beginning in June 2018. The Tri-Cities Kids League is included as a party to the contract to ensure the local league that they are not being evicted from the east-side park.

“Whether they’re a full schedule remains to be decided,” City Manager Pat McGinnis said. “It’s probably going to be a gradual phase-in as we make the improvements that need to be made. ... Fencing and lighting are high-priority things that need to happen so we can play ball there.”

The city is also waiting to hear back from the state about a $300,000 grant application that would help fund part of the construction of a new restroom/storage facility at Sluka Field. The city applied for the grant in March.

McGinnis noted that City Council wants to maintain control of how the buildout and improvements to Sluka Field happen so they don’t cause any negative impact to the park or surrounding neighborhood.

Councilman Mike Fritz said he is excited for the Loggers coming to Grand Haven’s east side, and noted that he wants to make sure the neighbors and Tri-Cities Kids League are taken care of.

“I think it’s a good thing for us,” Fritz said. “Baseball is America’s pastime. It’s bigger than football, if you think about it. It’s big.”

The agreement calls for the Loggers to play approximately 21 games at Sluka Field from June 1 to July 30, with additional home games into August if the team makes the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League playoffs.

Officials say the agreement is crafted to ensure the Loggers can have reasonable control over the field when they are playing games there, while others may use the facilities fully when the team is on the road or outside of their regular season.

Councilman Bob Monetza, who attended a Loggers game at Marsh Field in Muskegon, noted that while he was at first wary of the plan, he had come around to it. He also said that he thought “a lot of the fear is not well-founded.”

“I wanted to see what an actual baseball game actually looked like,” Monetza said. “What I saw there was a cross-section of the community in the audience.”

Monetza noted that he wants to ensure that concerns of the neighborhood are looked into, including making sure sound from the crowd and speaker system doesn’t bother the neighbors, making sure fences around the field aren’t too high, and coming to terms with local businesses and property owners regarding parking arrangements.

“I think (addressing) these things would make this a good deal for everyone,” he said.

While city officials’ intention is to increase overall use of a valuable public asset and bring more people to this park, that isn’t supported by everyone.

“The majority of our neighborhood doesn’t support this,” said Scott, who lives near Sluka Field. “We feel like we’re losing our neighborhood park.”

One of the big concerns, the councilman said, revolves around the noise output from the ballpark.

“We have many neighbors that have to get up early in the morning,” Scott said. “The noise issue is a big issue.”

Other concerns brought forward by neighbors include increased traffic and greater use of the facility, a change in park appearance, and an increase in on-street parking.

“We don’t feel this is good for our neighborhood,” Scott said. “We feel it is going to jeopardize the neighborhood.”