Holland city manager resigns after review

Cotton’s decision will take effect on June 30, which aligns with his contractual agreement with the city. He announced his resignation Wednesday, June 21, and it was accepted by Holland City Council.

Mayor Nancy DeBoer said Cotton’s resignation came after an employee evaluation requested by Cotton, which took place in closed sessions June 14 and 19.

“Every year usually the city manager requests a closed session,” she said.

Cotton told the Sentinel he will read a letter of resignation during tonight’s (June 21) City Council meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 270 S. River Ave. He deferred other questions to DeBoer.

DeBoer said Cotton brought the city to more stable financial footing after the recent recession.

“He did a great job with coming on in the middle of very difficult times for the city,” she said. “We had retirements that we couldn’t replace — he handled that very well to help us get back on stable financial footing.”

Holland Public Safety Chief Matt Messer will step in as the interim city manager, effective immediately. Messer will continue that role until a long-term interim manager can be identified by City Council. DeBoer said Messer is one of three people who Cotton has designated as acting city manager when out of town or otherwise busy.

Messer said his duties are an added responsibility, and that staffing for the police and fire departments will remain the same.

“I’ve been in the city for 26 years, so I understand how the local government works, it’s just a matter of getting caught up to speed on what phase things are in,” he said.

The next step is to find a long-term interim manager. DeBoer said a firm will likely be hired to find a permanent city manager.

When Cotton was hired in 2012, Holland had searched for a city manager for about a year.

Cotton was previously the manager of Spring Lake Village and was previously Grand Haven’s city manager.