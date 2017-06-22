Holland City Council accepts Cotton's resignation

Cotton’s decision will take effect June 30, which aligns with his contractual agreement with the city. He has worked as Holland’s city manager since 2012.

Cotton read his letter of resignation during Wednesday’s City Council meeting.

“In reflecting upon the last five years, I very much appreciated the thoughtfulness, caring, hard work and insightfulness of the entire Holland leadership team and the hundreds of dedicated staff that make Holland’s service level the benchmark by which communities measure themselves,” he said.

Cotton added that the decision came after reflection with his wife, Karen, and how they want to spend their time given her recent retirement and out-of-state family.

Mayor Nancy DeBoer told the Sentinel his resignation also comes after an employee evaluation requested by Cotton, which took place in closed sessions June 14 and 19.

Along with Cotton’s resignation, council voted unanimously to appoint Holland Public Safety Chief Matt Messer as the interim city manager before a long-term interim is identified. DeBoer said a national search will begin for a new city manager, with a firm likely being hired.

When Cotton was hired in 2012, Holland had searched for a city manager for about a year. Cotton was previously the village manager of Spring Lake. Before that, he was Grand Haven’s city manager from 1995 to 2002.

Holland City Council also unanimously approved a one-year consulting agreement with Cotton. The agreement states, “consultant agrees to perform advisory and consulting services as an independent contractor.” These services will be related to the management and administration of the city.

It also includes paying Cotton a lump sum of $66,000 after July 1, and $34,000 after Jan. 1, 2018.

During the meeting, DeBoer said Cotton became city manager during difficult financial times for the city.

“You did that with a smile and grace, and managed to get us back onto great financial footing,” she said.

The mayor also highlighted Cotton’s work on the Community Energy Plan, retrofitting city buildings for energy efficiency and the Holland Youth Connections program, which connects at-risk youth to summer jobs in the city. Since its inception in 2013, juvenile arrests in Holland have declined by 57 percent.

“It’s not easy to accept your resignation, but we really want to communicate the gratitude we feel for the example you’ve set as a professional with a kind and generous presence throughout the community,” she said.

Councilman Quincy Byrd highlighted Cotton’s consistent demeanor.

“You have set that bar pretty high,” he said. “Because of your consistency, we live in a community that is second to none. That shows a love for the community, a love for Holland and its people.”

Councilmen Brian Lynn, Brian Burch and Todd Whiteman were absent from the meeting.