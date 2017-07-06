Calculating the costs of snowmelt

“It’s a very affordable one this year because it was a very light winter,” City Manager Pat McGinnis said.

City Council voted 3-2 to assess the cost for snowmelt this past winter at $13.58 per foot. Properties fronting Washington Avenue with snowmelt this year will pay $30 on the low end to $3,000 at the high end for the service, McGinnis said.

The snowmelt fee structure was established in 2015. Seventy-five percent of the annual cost is spread among all property owners fronting snowmelted Washington, and 25 percent is subsidized by the city — an amount that city administrators say is intended to reflect how much is saved by not hauling snow from Washington Avenue.

This past winter’s energy costs were $24,569, while $6,322 was spent on repairs and maintenance and $5,000 is spread out amongst property owners to be contributed to an annual maintenance fund. The city’s subsidy was $7,723, resulting in $28,169 being spread out along nearly 2,073 feet of Washington frontage.

Councilman Bob Monetza, who voted against the measure, said he wasn’t a fan of the way the 25 percent subsidy was figured into the snowmelt cost.

"This 25 percent of energy cost, I don’t think it’s logical, and I don’t think it’s applicable to the situation that we have,” he said.

Instead, Monetza said he would like to see the city contribute the actual amount of what it typically would have spent to clear snow from Washington Avenue before the snowmelt system was installed.

Councilman Josh Brugger, who also voted against the measure, said more is needed to be done to ensure the system is maintained into the future. He’d like to see a formula be developed to help fund the ongoing and future costs beyond the $5,000 maintenance allocation.

“I feel we need to do a little more to account for depreciation and wear and tear on the system,” Brugger said.

McGinnis noted that “it’s a very interesting time for snowmelt” because of possible changes down the line for how the Board of Light & Power provides energy for the city. As the BLP considers its long-range plans, McGinnis said that the city is looking at how it would provide energy for the snowmelt service if the municipal utility’s Sims power plant is no longer an option.

“We need to consider alternative (options) for future energy sources,” McGinnis said.