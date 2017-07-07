Holland selects interim city manager

In the wake of former City Manager Ryan Cotton’s resignation on June 21, Holland City Council on Wednesday voted Greg Robinson as the long-term interim city manager beginning July 10. He will replace Holland Public Safety Chief Matt Messer, who was chosen until a more permanent option could be found.

“I look forward to working with you and helping you through this period,” Robinson said to City Council. “There’s an incredible number of projects you all have before you.”

The contract for Robinson is for seven months, while a committee works to find a permanent city manager, with the option to extend it on a month-to-month basis.

Robinson said he has worked for the city of Holland for about 25 years. He was the city’s first downtown manager, and the assistant to Soren Wolff, former city manager, for 20 years. When Wolff retired, Robinson became the interim city manager until Cotton was hired in 2012. He worked as Cotton’s assistant until 2014.

Currently, Robinson works part-time as manager for the West Michigan Airport Authority.

Several members of City Council said they were happy with the decision to hire Robinson.

“I’m very proud to have you back on board,” Councilman Myron Trethewey told Robinson.