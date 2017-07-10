City discussing utility repair financing program

“We’re proposing a water line and sewer line repair program,” Neighborhood Housing Coordinator Rhonda Umstead said. “It (would be) for income-eligible, single-family homes in the city of Grand Haven.”

Umstead presented preliminary details about the program to City Council last week. Umstead, with direction from Community Development Director Jennifer Howland and Public Works Director Derek Gajdos, began to research potential “on bill” finance programs for the city.

“We do know a lot of residents are having trouble to do the costly maintenance projects,” she said. “Talking with Derek at the DPW, we definitely know there is a need.”

A traditional "on bill” finance program is typically run through a utility company and focuses on energy upgrades to single-family homes. The idea being presented for Grand Haven would use water and sewer department funds to offer loans to income-eligible, single-family homeowners unable to obtain a traditional bank loan who need to repair or replace water lines or sewer laterals between their house and the sewer/water main.

“That’s something we would work out with City Council and the Finance Department to determine how much could be allocated each year,” Umstead said.

Umstead noted that the average loan would be $8,000, and if the city allocated $100,000 for the program, 12-15 residents could participate.

The interest rates would be determined by the city's Finance Department, and proceeds from interest payments would go to the Neighborhood Housing Services department, which would facilitate the loans. The monthly payments would be billed on a homeowner's water and sewer bill.

“There is a really low default rate on these types of loans when they are billed through a utility bill,” Umstead said.

The public good coming from such a program would be improved infrastructure and homeowner sustainability, Umstead said.

Other potential program parameters would include:

— Loans would be recorded as a lien against the property that could be transferred to new homeowners in the event of a sale. This would be worked out with a buyer and seller.

— Loan terms could be for five or 10 years. Neighborhood Housing Services would help homeowners calculate the affordability of payments through income verification and income sustainability.

— Property taxes and mortgages would have to be current for eligibility.

— A resident will be allowed only one loan at a time. Potentially, if a second repair became necessary while a loan is in place, a homeowner could combine a first loan with a second.

— Commercial and rental properties will not be eligible.

The next phase in the program development is to obtain information from city attorneys about certain details of the program, as well as have City Council sign off on the plan.