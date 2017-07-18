Hatton confident heading into recall hearing

Michelle Hanks, owner of the Seven Steps Up concert venue in Spring Lake, filed a recall attempt against Hatton on July 3.

A recall petition language hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Ottawa County Probate Court's Juvenile Court Classroom, 12120 Fillmore St., West Olive. The hearing is open to the public.

If the language is approved, Hanks will have until Aug. 4 to collect 282 signatures to put the issue on the November ballot.

The paperwork Hanks filed with the Ottawa County Elections Committee states that Hatton made inappropriate comments when she compared the village parking ordinance to the Holocaust in Nazi Germany. Hanks also contends that Hatton should be recalled because she continues to push for disincorporation, even though Village Council and a Disincorporation Work Group have both voiced opposition to dissolving the village and making it part of Spring Lake Township.

Village residents pay taxes to both the village and the township, which Hatton considers “double taxation.” Village residents receive additional services for their tax dollars, such as local street plowing and leaf and brush pickup.

At a recent Village Council work session, Hatton said “maybe” she would attend Wednesday’s hearing. Later, she said she plans to attend it.

“I am not going to contest it,” she said. “I have read all the instructions. There are two things (regarding the recall petition language) — you have to have clarity and it must be true.”

This spring, Hatton said the village's parking ordinance that required residents on curbless streets to register with the village in order to park their cars on concrete or slag pads in the village rights of way reminded her of the Holocaust and the taking of property rights. Late last week, Hatton said that when she “likened the parking ordinance to something or other, that might be a matter of opinion.”

Hatton said she would not contest that portion of the recall petition.

“I will not argue that because I would have to go and look up exactly what I said,” she said. “The first thing they did was take away the property rights and it built from there. It's been written up. I felt like I was defending the property rights, that people shouldn't have to go to the Village Hall to register if they want to park a second vehicle on what they think they own.”

Hatton said the second claim filed by Hanks is false, but she said she's not going to be the one defending the claim.

“I would rather that the county officials point that out and not me,” Hatton said. “What (Hanks) says is not legally possible — the second part about the insistence on pursuing the disincorporation process even after a community work group and Village Council recommended against disincorporation at a significant cost to taxpayers. That's the part that's not true. But I'll leave that up to the county officials.”

In 2012, Hatton collected enough signatures on a petition to put the question of disincorporation on a ballot, but an Ottawa County judge ruled that the Village Charter includes no mechanism for disincorporating — thus, it could not be done.

Last year, Hatton successfully ran for village president on a platform of dissolving the village and making it part of the township.

Even though the work group recommended against disincorporation, it recommended to Village Council that residents have a say in a ballot initiative that would amend the Village Charter to allow for a mechanism for future disincorporation. Council later voted 6-1 to approve the ballot language. Council members said they wanted to be able to “control the message” and approved funds for educating residents on the pros and cons of disincorporation.

To date, the village has spent nearly $60,000 on legal fees, informational materials and public education, according to Village Clerk/Treasurer Marv Hinga.

“I'm very happy that people are going to have the opportunity to vote on (the measure) Aug. 8,” Hatton said. “If they want to vote whether or not to recall me, that's also going to be up to the officials. It's out of my hands. The people have a right to make a choice. If that's their choice, I like to think I follow the law.”

Hatton said she doesn't want to say whether or not she would appeal the recall petition language hearing decision.

“I am not going to answer whether or not I would appeal,” she said. “After all, I don't know the circumstances. I plan to attend the hearing. I'm going to have my best sunglasses on.”

Hatton has referred to the village as “a cash-guzzling dinosaur that operates for the financial benefit of the few, but is funded by a majority of citizens who can no longer afford to pay for it. Its time has come and gone.”

Hanks said she has heard a lot of support for Hatton's recall since she filed the paperwork July 3 — six months after Hatton took office and the first day to file a recall.

“I've had lots of telephone calls, Facebook messages and Nextdoor messages asking how people can help and when they can sign the recall,” Hanks said. “It's sad, really.”