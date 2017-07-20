County commission OKs recall petition language

Hatton said she was surprised by the commission’s 2-1 decision on Wednesday.

“I was surprised that they felt that it was factual and true,” Hatton said, seated in a juvenile court classroom at the Ottawa County Fillmore complex moments after the decision.

It was the charge of Ottawa County Probate Judge Mark Feyen, County Clerk Justin Roebuck and County Treasurer Bradley Slagh to determine whether the recall petition language filed by village resident Michelle Hanks on July 3 was true and provided sufficient clarity for voters to understand.

Hanks' petition language states that: (1) Hatton made “inappropriate” comments, comparing the village parking ordinance to the Holocaust in Nazi Germany; and (2) Hatton continues to insist on pursuing disincorporation of the village, even though a special task force and Village Council recommended against it.

When Feyen asked Hatton if she would like to speak, she replied: “No, thank you.”

After asking Hanks for supporting documents, Feyen questioned Hatton on her April work session comments comparing the parking ordinance to the Holocaust. Hatton went into detailed points in the parking ordinance, how many pages it was, and how she had watched a four-hour television program about the Holocaust.

Finally, Feyen interrupted, asking: “Can you just tell us what you said?”

“It reminded me of the police state that was what started all of the problems in Nazi Germany that led to the Holocaust,” Hatton responded.

During the public comment session, several village residents and council members spoke.

Resident Susan Kerr said she attended the June disincorporation education forum at the Spring Lake Public Library.

“It was clearly evident from the live polls via text that no one was in favor of even having an election to add the language for disincorporation,” Kerr said. “I feel it's a waste of our taxpayer dollars. The majority of the village is not in favor of it.”

Nicole Hansen, a friend and supporter of the village president, said council is trying to limit Hatton's effectiveness.

“We voted the president in for this very reason of disincorporation, and she won the vote and is now the village president,” Hansen said. “She can't do anything without going through the (village) manager first. There were new rules and procedures created after she was elected in. She can't get anything done to support the community.”

Councilwoman Megan Doss said that it's just the opposite, that council can't get anything done because Hatton is tunnel-visioned on disincorporation.

“Every single meeting she's been a part of, her whole emphasis has been on disincorporation,” Doss said. “She's not cared at all about our residents.”

Doss later said that everyone on council, save Hatton, believes disincorporation of the village “is a waste of time.”

Feyen asked Councilman Mark Powers if he thought everyone on council except Hatton was against disincorporation.

“To the best of my knowledge, yes,” Powers answered.

After deliberation and discussion, the three-member elections commission voted. Feyen and Roebuck voted in favor of the petition language. Slagh said he voted against it because he couldn't verify as fact that council recommended against disincorporation.

Feyen said it was good enough for him that two council members who were present said that Hatton was the only member of council in favor of disincorporation.

Hatton now has 10 days to file an appeal, which would basically be a lawsuit in Ottawa County Circuit Court against the election commission's decision to approve the recall petition language.

Feyen made it clear that the vote was not for or against Hatton's recall, nor disincorporation. It was simply a vote verifying that the petition language was true and accurate.

Immediately after the decision, Hatton said she has not made a decision on whether to appeal or not.

“I haven't thought about it,” she said. “The people will speak. I'll leave it up to the people.”

Hatton said she thought the commission would have rejected the petition language “because it's not factual.”

“I think it's important for the people to have a chance to vote and to let the people speak,” she added. “I'm talking about Aug. 8, when I think the right to petition (for disincorporation) is something they should have. I also think they should have the right to recall me if that's what they wish to do.”

Hanks said she will wait 10 days to see if Hatton will appeal the elections commission’s decision, then begin collecting recall petition signatures. She needs 282 verified petition signatures by Aug. 3 in order to get the recall on the Nov. 7 ballot.

“I don't think it's going to be difficult,” Hanks said. “We have a lot of people already committed to signing.”

Village Manager Chris Burns said this was the first time she had witnessed a recall petition language hearing.

“The fact that they allowed the public to speak and weigh in was very interesting,” she said. “I respect their decision. It will be interesting to watch it play out.”