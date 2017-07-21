Homan, 67, has served as a township trustee for the past four and a half years. He’s moving out of the area.

“I am more sorry than everyone else because I love what I do,” he said. “Pam, my wife, recently retired. We have a home in Florida. We're going to spend winters there. We're buying a place up on Diamond Lake in White Cloud. We will spend summers up there and winters in Florida, enjoying the retired life.”

Homan said he cherishes the time he spent on the Township Board, including the three years learning through the Michigan Township Association's Township Governance Academy. He finished about a dozen classes in township government this past April.

Homan said he's proud of the way the board members interact with each other, with respect, even when there are disagreements.

“And I would say our relationship with the (Spring Lake) Village Council has grown dramatically,” he added.

Homan said he is also proud to be part of a township that was dubbed as the very first Township of Excellence in the state.

Homan said he will miss serving as a trustee, but may be interested in running as a Newaygo County commissioner as he learns more about his new community.

“I truly love doing this,” he said. “That's what breaks my heart.”

Homan also served on the Harbor Transit Authority Board and Spring Lake Township Zoning Board of Appeals.

Township Manager Gordon Gallagher said Homan will be missed.

“His skill set of being highly personable and highly professional have served the residents of Spring Lake Township well,” Gallagher said.

The Township Board is expected to appoint a replacement for Homan during its Aug. 14 meeting.

The township is accepting applications from residents interested in filling Homan's seat. Applications are available on the Spring Lake Township website. The deadline is 5 p.m. Monday, July 24.