City could save $400K with refunding bonds

City Council recently unanimously approved a resolution allowing the city to begin the process of obtaining a refunding bond — which, if acquired, would reduce the 2008 bond interest costs.

“This is something we really should do right away,” City Finance Director Jim Bonamy said.

In 2008, city voters approved a $9.4 million bond issue for streets and underground public utility repair projects.

“We did about $15.1 million of projects with those dollars,” Bonamy said. “We ganged up as much money, and grants and stuff, together to get as much bang for those bucks as we could, and it's worked very well. Unfortunately, we have a 20-year pay cycle on them.”

By issuing a refunding bond, Bonamy said the city would be able to reduce the interest costs on the remaining bond payments while paying off the bond in the same timeframe.

"All it is is a financing mechanism," he explained. "The bond that we issue now will be at a lower interest rate, but we'll be able to secure all those dollars for payment of the original bond."

These 2017 bonds would create a bank-held fund to pay off the 2008 bonds at an anticipated lower interest rate than the originals. The cost of the debt service is anticipated to be reduced due to current favorable market conditions.

City finance officials estimate that a refunding bond could save taxpayers about $400,000 on interest costs over the remaining life of the bond — roughly $25,000 to $30,000 per year in savings.

According to Bonamy, this would be a good time for the city to proceed with issuing refunding bonds for the 2008 bond.

“The federal reserve is still in the process of looking to increase interest rates,” he said. “As those rates go up, the cost of interest on the bonds will also rise. This is an opportunity to lock in some low rates and get the best bang for our citizens that we can."

Added Bonamy: "If the fed should all of sudden decide to boost the rates tremendously, it may not be beneficial for us to proceed. So our hope is that everything is going to work fine."

Other reasons city officials say it would be beneficial to issue these refunding bonds this year include:

— Cities that issue less than $10 million of tax-exempt municipal bonds in a calendar year are qualified issuers who can sell bonds to financial institutions at lower interest rates.

— The city’s Infrastructure Task Force hasn’t determined the potential and timing for future funding options as yet, but the refunding will most likely lower the millage needed for the existing bonds, increasing flexibility for future issues.

— City administration does not foresee any other issuance of bonds before 2018.

"We want to put it on a fast track and hopefully have the bonds sold in a month, month and a half,” Bonamy said. “It's probably going to be closer to two months."