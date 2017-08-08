New mayor for Ferrysburg

Mayor Pro Tem Rebecca Hopp received 240 votes, while City Councilwoman Regina Sjoberg was a close second with 237. Ruiter finished third with 179.

The top two vote-getters Tuesday advance to the general election Nov. 7.

Ruiter, who has been Ferrysburg’s mayor for the past six years, said he was “relieved” following Tuesday’s vote.

“It’s kind of a strenuous election season and you get kind of tired,” he said after hearing the results. “I’m proud of my accomplishments as mayor. I feel like I went out with my head held high and I wish the other two the best of luck.”

Hopp said she was excited and happy the voters in Ferrysburg selected her to continue on in the election.

“I’m honest, I have integrity and I’m a very professional person,” she said.

Moving forward, Hopp said she plans to continue on with what got her to this point, focusing on door-to-door communication with the city’s voters.

“I plan to win in November and to represent the people of Ferrysburg,” she added.

Sjoberg said her next few days will be spent resting and fishing. In preparation of the November election, she wants more personal contact and to reach out to people.

“I’m really overwhelmed by the results,” she said. “I think the battle’s not over. As mayor, I pledge to bring the people together.”

Sjoberg said she is planning to host rallies and forums for her campaign. She feels voters want transparency in government.

“I’m really touched on how people are responding to the issues,” she said.