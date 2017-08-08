Village president to resign

Hatton, 84, said she wanted to wait until after the election to make her resignation official.

“That's the proper time to do it,” she said Monday afternoon. “I am their president when they go in there and vote. I want them to be proud of their president.”

Hatton was elected village president in a three-way race in November 2016. She ran on a platform of disincorporating the village.

On Monday, Hatton said she plans to spend more time putting the finishing touches on her autobiography that she started in 2004. She is calling it “Blazing Trails.”

According to the Village Charter, Mayor Pro Tem Mark Powers will take over as president for the remainder of Hatton's two-year term once her resignation is official. Council must appoint a replacement for Powers' seat within 30 days.

Hatton said it was difficult working with Village Council members, because they were against disincorporation, and she was elected with “a mandate” to pursue the disincorporation process.

If village voters on Tuesday approve the ballot measure to amend the Village Charter to allow a mechanism for disincorporation, Hatton said she plans to collect signatures toward the effort, but as a private citizen.

“This was the mandate I had,” she said. “If they want to follow through, I'm certainly going to follow through with them.”

If voters reject the proposal, Hatton said she plans to drop the issue.

“I think it's time for somebody else to pick up the ball,” she said.

Hatton has been a long-time proponent of dissolving the village into Spring Lake Township. She believes village residents could save money if they only had to pay property taxes to the township. She believes a small municipality such as the village doesn't need its own manager and staff, and the corresponding “hundreds of thousands of dollars” in salaries and benefits.

In 2012, Hatton gathered enough petition signatures to get the disincorporation issue on the ballot, but an Ottawa County judge ruled that the Village Charter had no mechanism for disincorporation.

Hatton faced an uphill battle convincing council members that disincorporation was the right thing to do.

A disincorporation work group came to the conclusion that it would offer minimal savings to village taxpayers. The group was headed up by Hatton’s nephew, who encouraged residents to vote against amending the charter — and “no” on disincorporation, if it ever came to that.

Hatton pressed on, even after local businesswoman Michelle Hanks filed a recall petition against her on July 3. Ottawa County election officials approved the recall language on July 19, but Hatton later filed an appeal.

Late last week, Hanks filed a second recall petition against Hatton. A hearing had been scheduled for Aug. 16, but Ottawa County Elections Coordinator Steve Daitch said he believes that hearing will be canceled if Hatton resigns.

“I suppose that if she no longer holds the office there would be no one to recall,” Daitch said. “I would assume that it (resignation) would put an end to the whole thing, but I will have to check with the Bureau of Elections. We've had candidates resign before, but not in the midst of a recall effort.”

Hatton said it wasn't a difficult decision to resign.

“If I had six people I had convinced this (disincorporation) would be a good idea, it probably would be a little bit easier to make a different decision,” she said.

Hatton said she doesn't regret serving as village president. She believes she helped illuminate what she believes to be unnecessary spending, but procedures she believes were put in place to block her effectiveness and her ability to lead the village through a process of disincorporation — such as passing a policy that no council members can talk to village attorneys, auditors, engineers and the like without permission from Village Manager Chris Burns and all of council.

“What it brought out was the fact that the elected council people had given up all of their natural rights as elected officials to the village manager,” Hatton said.

Hatton said she also had difficulty getting information from Village Clerk/Treasurer Marv Hinga. She recently complained that Hinga's pay rate was too high, but council wanted nothing to do with the discussion.

Hatton also found a contract between Ottawa County and the village that stated Hinga's continuation of service and pay rate were supposed to be in writing.

“The village was not forthcoming with information,” she said. “That is something that is really too bad, because I don't think until I brought it out that they realized that the village clerk/treasurer contract was something that was to be renewed in writing.”

Hatton isn't giving up on Tuesday's election. As of Monday afternoon, she was still sending out emails encouraging voters to approve the measure.

In an email to his mother on Monday, Hatton's son, Greg, told her that her work is done, that she was elected to do one thing and one thing only — get the right to vote for disincorporation on the ballot.

Hatton said she appreciated the family input.

“What I'm most proud of is that he's proud of me,” she said. “At 84, what more can you ask for?”