Mayor Ruiter thanked for service

“It’s bittersweet for me,” he said after receiving a plaque of appreciation from Mayor Pro Tem Rebecca Hopp. “It reminds me of my last day of college.”

Ruiter, who has been on the City Council since March 17, 2003, became a little emotional as several council members and area residents thanked him for his service. He even admitted that he would miss (just a little) the conflict that’s been going on in council chambers during the past year.

Despite the excitement, Ruiter said he was ready for some beach time and would be spending his time between Florida and Ferrysburg.

Mayoral candidate and Councilwoman Regina Sjoberg admitted that she and Ruiter had not gotten along very well, but she appreciated that he was there because he loved Ferrysburg.

Councilman Mike DeWitt said he appreciated Ruiter’s guidance and perspective.

Joy Gaasch, director of the local Chamber of Commerce, who was at Monday’s meeting with Economic Development Manager Dana Kollewehr, also expressed her appreciation.

“We’ve had some interesting adventures together,” she said to Ruiter. “Thank you for everything you have done for Ferrysburg and North Ottawa County.”

City Council unanimously passed a resolution thanking Ruiter for his service.

Ruiter has been Ferrysburg’s mayor since 2011. He lost his re-election bid in August when he came in third in a three-way primary race. Hopp and Sjoberg were the top two vote-getters to advance to today’s general election.