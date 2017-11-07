Turnout 'slow' in Grand Haven mayor, council race

City Clerk Linda Browand said voter turnout was at about 12 percent as of noon Monday.

There are 8,609 registered voters in the City of Grand Haven.

Browand said officials received 659 absentee ballots.

Grand Haven voters are chosing between incumbent Geri McCaleb and challenger Mike Fritz for mayor.

Two council seats are also up for grabs. They are being sought by incumbents Robert Monetza and Dennis Scott, as well as challenger Andy Cawthon.

Two seats are also available on the Grand Haven Board of Light and Power. Gerry Witherell and Larry Kieft are the incumbents. Lane Sterenberg is trying to unseat one of them.

There are four precincts in Grand Haven.

Polls remain open until 8 p.m.