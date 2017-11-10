Local leaf collection continues

Last weekend’s rain kept residents from raking, and Thursday’s wind meant they still have a lot of leaves that need to be disposed of.

Leaves may be piled at the edge of the road for collection by the Ferrysburg Department of Public Works through the end of November. Bagged leaves will be taken only if the bags are paper.

Crews will make two trips through each Ferrysburg neighborhood during the month of November.

— All residents east of 168th Avenue and north of Spring Lake have one pick-up left, which is Nov. 13.

— One last pick-up for residents east of 174th Avenue and north of Ridge Street is Nov. 14.

— Residents north of North Shore Road and west of 174th Avenue had pick-up this past Wednesday, so they have only one pick-up left on Nov. 15.

— Residents who live south of North Shore Road to the city limits and those south of Ridge Street and west of Spring Lake have collections scheduled for Nov. 9 and 16.