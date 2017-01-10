Emergency call issued for blood

A severe winter blood shortage has led to the American Red Cross issuing an emergency call for blood and platelet donors, according to a news release sent by the organization.

"When we see more blood going off the shelves than is coming in, it gets to be a big problem," said Todd Kulman, external communications manager at the American Red Cross office in Lansing office.

Kulman said the Red Cross doesn't use the word "emergency" lightly.

The shortage is affecting local and national blood banks.

"It's a nationwide shortage, but it impacts us just as much (in West Michigan) as the nation," said Mike Mitchell, executive director of the West Michigan chapter of the American Red Cross. "The demand is very much there."

The shortage comes after a holiday season that saw fewer donors than expected.

"We usually see a real challenge in the winter months," Mitchell said. "It's maybe coming a little bit quicker this year, but this time of year is always tough. ... We saw a lot of our volunteer groups and sponsor groups not host blood drives through the holidays. That affected a lot of our blood drives."

The weather was at least partly to blame for the low numbers nationwide.

"We've had a little bit of severe weather here in Michigan, but certainly in Ohio and the East Coast," Mitchell said.

The lower supply makes the Red Cross staff nervous in case an emergency situation arises requiring large amounts of blood.

"Having a good supply on hand certainly helps those patients in the event that they need it," Kulman said.

Even so, the everyday need is continuous, as well — and as blood goes out, it also needs to come in.

"January is National Blood Donor Month,” Kulman said. “It's the perfect time for people to help resolve to help save lives by donating.”

The American Red Cross has extended its donation sites' hours nationwide and is hosting several blood drives locally in the coming days and weeks.

"A lot of people are fearful to give blood for the first time,” Mitchell said. “... I encourage them to try it. Blood is not something that can be made in a lab."

And those who want to take it a step further to host a drive are encouraged to do so.

"We're always looking for sponsor groups, community groups to get involved and host blood drives," Kulman said.

Those looking to give blood can visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED-CROSS to make an appointment locally.

"We do encourage an appointment — it'll certainly make the process go more smoothly," Kulman said. "Those folks who are on the fence about donating, now's the time to take the plunge."

Local blood drives

Spring Lake

Jan. 12: noon to 5:45 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 118 E. Exchange St.

West Olive

Jan. 10: 1-6:45 p.m. at Faith United Reformed Church, 8270 120th Ave.

Holland

Jan. 12: 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. at USF Holland, 700 Waverly Ave.

Jan. 13: noon to 5:45 p.m. at Central Park Reformed Church, 614 Myrtle Ave.

Jan. 19: 1-6:45 p.m. at Intersection Ministries, 945 136th Ave.

Jan. 20: 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. at Holland Hospital, 602 Michigan Ave.