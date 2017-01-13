The flu and you

“Right now, I would say that this flu season is very mild,” Ottawa County Department of Public Health epidemiologist Marcia Mansaray said.

According to data released this week by the county health department, 35 cases of influenza have been reported in Ottawa County this flu season. Specifically, 23 type A, 10 type B and two undetermined types have been reported by health care providers since mid-October.

The county report indicates that 16 of the positive rapid flu tests that were reported occurred in the second and third weeks of December. Also of note in the most-recent flu update is that there haven’t been any flu-related fatalities in Ottawa County or the country.

“Christmas tends to help a little bit because kids leave school,” Mansaray said, noting this helps stop the spread of the flu bug between young children. “That tends to help us a little every year.”

Symptoms of flu include high fever, headache, extreme tiredness, dry cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, and muscle aches. Stomach symptoms — such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhea — can also occur, but they are more common in children than adults.

In seasonal flu, certain people are at "high risk" of serious complications. They include those ages 65 and older, children younger than 5, pregnant women, and people of any age with certain chronic medical conditions.

Mansaray said flu data is collected weekly, which means numbers released by the health department are on a delay. Information from the start of the year should be released in the next week or two, Mansaray said.

How this flu season compares

“This year, it has started really slow, and we haven’t had a peak,” Mansaray said. “Typically, we have that in January or February.”

This is a far cry from the way the flu season was seven years ago, health experts say.

“In 2009-10, we had a pretty early flu season, and pretty significant,” Mansaray said.

That year, the flu season peaked prior to Thanksgiving. It was the year of the H1N1 flu pandemic.

“Last year, we had an unusual season in a different way. It was late,” Mansaray said.

During the 2015-16 flu season, reports of the flu peaked in March.

Beating the flu bug

To combat the flu, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a yearly flu vaccine for everyone 6 months of age and older as the first and most important step in protecting against the bug.

You can also take preventative action by staying away from sick people and washing your hands to reduce the spread of germs. And if you are sick with the flu, it’s recommended that you stay home from work or school to prevent spreading it to others.