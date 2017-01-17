That dream was dashed when the Spring Lake native was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy — a disease of the heart muscle — at the age of 17.

For five years, Jaenicke lived with an ICD (implantable cardioverter defibrillator), which helped his heart function normally. He still got his hockey fix, playing in no-contact men’s leagues.

Then, on June 22, 2016, at 22 years old, Jaenicke received the gift he’d been waiting for – a new heart, and with it, the possibility of resurrecting his dream of college hockey.

Jaenicke’s transplant was carried out using a new method called “heart in a box,” which is being tested by surgeons at Spectrum Health.

Typically, a heart is frozen during the interim time before a transplant surgery. With “heart in a box,” the organ is kept warm and beating. Jaenicke, who lives in Spring Lake, was the eighth person in the United States to receive such a transplant, according to Spectrum Health’s Health Beat.

Leading up to and following the transplant, Jaenicke would update friends and family with the Team Ty Facebook group, which has more than 700 members. Then, friends of Jaenicke organized a Kickstarter campaign and hosted fundraising events in Grand Rapids and Muskegon.

Jaenicke saw the community rally behind him and his family.

“It helped me and my mom, my dad and my brothers knowing there were people supporting us,” he said. “It was amazing to see all the support from the community.”

Before the surgery, “surprisingly I wasn’t nervous,” Jaenicke said. “Through sports and everything, I always thought of myself as being mentally strong. And I was ready to move on with my life.”

Six months removed from surgery, Jaenicke’s recovery has been incredible.

“At first, there were precautions, but now it’s just rehab and back to normal life,” he said. “There are days where I have to remind myself that I had a heart transplant six months ago. It’s amazing.”

Jaenicke said his recovery couldn’t have gone any better.

“I feel like my case has been the best-case possible,” he said.

During the first three months, he kept active by walking three times a day. Then he started doing rehab on a skating treadmill in Muskegon.

Jaenicke was cleared late last month to resume playing hockey. After that, he skated four days in a row.

“It felt so good to get back out on the ice and play competitively,” he said.

Since then, he has played two games for a men’s league in Grand Rapids and Muskegon.

“The big difference is, I’m not out of breath. It’s just normal,” Jaenicke said. “It’s a new normal, for sure, now that I don’t have anything to worry about.”

Jaenicke’s younger brother, Nicky, also recently underwent heart surgery because of a congenital issue. Nicky had open heart surgery and a double valve replacement. He returned home on Christmas Eve.

Jaenicke was able to give his little brother some advice before the surgery.

“The two things I told him were: one, you’re not going to feel anything because of the anesthesia; and two, these are professionals,” Jaenicke said.

It was quite a year for the Jaenicke family, and with their surgeries behind them, they’re looking forward to a fresh start in 2017.

“We don’t like to wish time away,” he said. “There were good things that happened in 2016, but we were ready for 2017 to start,” he said.

Looking ahead, Jaenicke is set to graduate from Davenport University in the spring with a degree in sports management. His ultimate goal is to return in the fall to play hockey for the university while pursuing a master’s degree.

“I’m not scared going into the future,” he said. “I’m going to live my life and do whatever makes me happy. There are no restrictions now.”