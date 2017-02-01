Harbor Hospice, Mercy Health Hospice unite

The two nonprofits providing hospice and palliative care on the Lakeshore recently announced the agencies have united as one hospice care organization via a joint venture agreement, effective Jan. 29.

"For several decades, Harbor Hospice and Mercy Health Hospice have provided exceptional care to patients and their loved ones throughout the Lakeshore community," Harbor Hospice CEO Lisa McMichael said. "We have deep legacies of outstanding, tailored care that meets the unique needs of individual patients. With shared resources, this union enables high-quality care for more people who need us most throughout West Michigan."

The new organization will operate as Harbor Hospice. Based at the current Harbor Hospice office in Muskegon, this coming together brings benefits of an expanded team and greater reach throughout the area.

The new Harbor Hospice includes the 14-bed Poppen Hospice Residence, a legacy made possible through the philanthropic support of Sherm Poppen and Leila Reynolds.

The organization also includes the Scolnik Healing Center program, a community resource created with philanthropic support from Merle and Bob Scolnik. Harbor Hospice will also continue the Scolnik Healing Center program, offering professional grief counseling, support groups, and special events for adults and youth.

Mercy Health VNS and Mercy Health Hospice are part of Trinity Health At Home, a ministry of Trinity Health, one of the largest Catholic health care systems in the country.

"Harbor Hospice and Mercy Health Hospice are driven by a similar mission of providing compassionate care and being a positive resource," said Erin Denholm, president and CEO of Trinity Health At Home. "Harbor Hospice will remain committed to everyone regardless of their ability to pay and be a healing presence within our communities. Bringing these two organizations together will result in an even stronger organization to benefit those we serve in Muskegon and the Lakeshore community."