Mercy Health joins forces with Michigan Medicine

This new relationship brings together two of the state’s leading health care providers to offer opportunities for patients to access joint clinical consultations in cardiac surgery; allow immediate access to some of the world’s leading protocols in cardiovascular surgery; provide physicians options for ongoing case discussions and best practices; and enhance patient care, including access to innovative clinical care models, for one of Michigan’s leading Catholic hospitals.

The professional services agreement includes the appointments of two West Michigan-based physicians, Dr. Richard S. Downey and Dr. Nabeel G. El-amir, to the Michigan Medicine cardiac surgery faculty. This gives them the ability to collaborate with Michigan Medicine’s heart team on complex cases and non-complex consultations. The two will continue to perform open heart surgery services in Muskegon.

As members of the U-M medical faculty, Downey and El-amir can participate in U-M medical education opportunities and U-M supported clinical trials. They retain their clinical relationships with physicians in West Michigan.

“This collaboration is part of our continued commitment to enter affiliations with key health care providers, such as Michigan Medicine, to bring the best care and access to West Michigan,” Mercy Health President/CEO Roger Spoelman said. “Together, we will continue to strengthen the level of health care in this region. Both organizations share a commitment to excellence and to continue offering care in a complex health care environment.”

Dr. Richard Prager, director of the University of Michigan’s Frankel Cardiovascular Center, said the collaboration will allow Michigan Medicine to provide Mercy Health patients a team of doctors and researchers who make significant advances in cardiovascular surgery.