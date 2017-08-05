Holland Hospital to add $14.5 million birthing center expansion

“We are ready to grow,” said Kathy Nania, director of inpatient nursing and the Boven Birthing Center. “It’s a big expansion, we’re adding about a third more of the space we have now. It is partially because our facility really needs updating, it’s the oldest unit in the hospital. But it’s largely because we’ve really outgrown our space.”

The construction will add about 11,000 square feet to the existing 22,713-square-foot unit. The new space adds a second operating suite to the facility for Cesarean section deliveries. It’s also adding four triage beds, something the birthing center doesn’t have currently.

“We have women who come in and maybe need testing or think they’re in labor and are here for an OB/ER visit so to speak,” Nania said. “We’ll be able to screen everyone and make sure if they need to be admitted. We have several thousand visits a year for triage, but not really a facility large enough to do that properly right now.”

Other work is the nursery being redesigned and relocated, renovation of a lab space, enlarging the recovery room to have 21 post-partum rooms and eight delivery labor recovery rooms and improved accommodation in the overnight stay area for dads or other family.

Nania said they’re planning on the first phase of the three-phase project to begin in early January 2018, with an estimated completion of everything in September 2020.

The Boven Birthing Center reports that 1,800 babies were delivered at Holland Hospital in 2016. After the expansion, there will be space for up to 2,200 births per year.

“There’s been some recent literature about millennials going back to having larger families,” Nania said. “That may be part of the news going forward.”