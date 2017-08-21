Recovery resources: where to find help

Community Mental Health of Ottawa County works with several agencies to provide substance use disorder services to people who have Medicaid or are uninsured. If someone is seeking treatment for substance abuse, CMH encourages that person to go right to their health care provider before contacting them. However, CMH may be contacted directly for help, said Anna Bednarek, the program and community development coordinator for CMH of Ottawa County.

Training

Overdose prevention and response training is being offered by the Grand Rapids R&D Project at CMH of Ottawa County, 12265 James St. on Holland’s north side. Training is offered on a drop-in basis from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second Friday of each month. The next date is Sept. 8. It is free to the community and takes about 20 minutes. To learn more, visit www.redproject.org or call 616-294-8370.

O.A.R.

Ottagan Addictions Recovery (O.A.R.) has offices in Grand Haven (700 Washington Ave., Suite 220; 616-842-6710) and Holland (483 Century Lane; 616-395-5284). According to the agency’s website (oar-inc.org) O.A.R. is one of the few organizations on the Lakeshore that specialize in addiction. They provide personalized treatment; group and one-on-one support; and education for individuals, families and communities. They also say everyone has access to the same specialized care, and their fees are based on what you can pay.

Other resources

Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services has a North Shore Clinic at 17325 Van Wagoner Road, Spring Lake (866-852-4001, pinerest.org/services/addiction-services).

Dan Qualls, the former director of TCM, offers recovery counseling and therapy in a private practice at 923 S. Beechtree St., Grand Haven (616-935-1246, qaulls-consulting.org).

Mercy Health Life Counseling includes substance abuse treatment. They accept walk-in patients at 125 E. Southern Ave., Muskegon; and near The Lakes Mall at 6401 Prairie St., Norton Shores (231-726-3582, mercyhealthmuskegon.com).

Emergency

In an emergency, go to North Ottawa Community Hospital’s emergency room at 1309 Sheldon Road, Grand Haven, or call 911.