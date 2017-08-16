West Olive’s Ottawa School turns 150

The school was built in 1867 to serve the children of the small lumbering village Ottawa Station. It was also used for church services, social events and elections.

The Olive Township Historical Society said the schoolhouse is the only remaining original building standing in Ottawa Station.

Former students, relatives of those attending the school, neighbors, friends and historians came to see the school Aug. 12 in an event put on by the society. The OTHS works to preserve the school, and will open the school again to the public for the annual Christmas home tour during the first week of December.

For more information or to have a private tour, call 616-875-8036 or visit olivetownship.com/oths.