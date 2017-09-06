Museum seeking volunteer docents

The museum will again be offering Docent Training for those individuals who are interested in being trained to give tours at TCHM, work with school tours, or to be involved in outreach programming.

Trainings will take place on seven consecutive Mondays, beginning Sept. 18 and concluding Oct. 30. Trainings are held from 1-3 pm. All materials will be provided, and training is free.

Those who complete the training are expected to give a minimum number of volunteer hours to the museum.

If you are interested in learning more about docent training or to sign up, call Kevin Geary, Curator of Education, at 616-842-0700.

The Tri-Cities Historical Museum is located at 200 Washington Ave. in Grand Haven. It is free and open to the public Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays, noon to 5 p.m.