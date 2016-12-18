Prep roundup: Grand Haven hockey lights the lamp

Trey Bledsoe lit the lamp first off assists from Branden Beeler and Alex Franczek with 15:10 left in the first period.

Connor Tebelman added another tally to the scoreboard five minutes later off assists from Brendan Bectel and Isaac Moblo.

After a powerplay goal by Northview cut Grand Haven’s lead in half, Moblo answered 11 seconds later to extend the lead to 3-1.

The Wildcats would add their second, and final, goal with 4:12 left in the period to pull within a goal of the Buccaneers.

With 11:18 left in the second period, Branden Beeler added a powerplay goal off assists from Franczek and Alex Weykamp to bring the score to 4-2.

In the third period, Tebelman and Franczek would each add even-strength goals to push the score to its finally tally of 6-2.

Moblo recorded four points (one goal, three assists) to lead the Bucs (3-5), while Branden Beeler (one goal, two assists) and Alex Franczek (one goal, two assists) each added three points.

Finn Bylsma recorded the win in net.

Fruitport/Kenowa Hills hockey blanked by Kalamazoo United

The Fruitport/Kenowa Hills co-op hockey team couldn’t get anything going against Kalamazoo United on Saturday, falling to the Knights, 8-0.

Kalamazoo United jumped out to a 4-0 lead after the first period and added two goals in each of the second and third periods.

Kenowa Hills/Fruitport (1-6) plays at Grand Rapids West Catholic at 7 p.m. on Dec. 30 at Griffs Ice House.

GH grapplers finish 1-2

The Grand Haven wrestling team finished 1-2 at its home dual tournament on Saturday.

The Buccaneers defeated Mendon (42-36), but lost to Battle Creek Lakeview (39-20) and Reeths-Puffer (45-25).

Daniel Guillen finished 3-0 on the day in the 135-pound division to lead the Buccaneers. He recorded a 12-6 decision over Chase Seeley of Lakeview, a 17-1 technical fall over Colby Stephenson of Reeths-Puffer and a forfeit win over Mendon.

Caleb Braley finished 2-1 in the 125-pound division with wins over Jack Tevrucht of Reeths-Puffer (10-4 decision) and Pau Tang of Lakeview (18-1 technical fall), but dropped a narrow 7-5 decision to Skyler Crespo of Mendon.

Collin Monsma finished 2-1 in the heavyweight division with wins over Kyle Starkweather of Lakeview (5-0 decision) and a forfeit win over Mendon, with a loss to Reeths-Puffer’s Tylor Skinner (5-1 decision).

Also adding multi-win performances for the Buccaneers were: Riley Rhone (103), Caleb Jensen (119) and Allen Rademaker (152).

Grand Haven hosts Hudsonville on Wednesday.