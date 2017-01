Spring Lake’s Branden Beeler scored two goals to lead the Bucs (5-5 overall, 5-1 Tier 3), while Ethan Pennington added one goal and one assist. Trey Bledsoe also entered the stat sheet with an assist.

Mika Byar made 38 saves on 41 shots to anchor the Buccaneer defense.

Grand Haven travels to Kenowa Hills (1-8) tonight at 8 p.m.