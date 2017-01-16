Prep Roundup: Haven hockey falls to Byron Center

Brendan Bectel and Alex Franczek each scored one goal to lead the Buccaneer attack, while Bradley Robertson and Conoor Tebelman each added one assist.

Finn Bylsma made 17 saves on 21 shots.

With the loss, the Buccaneers fall to 6-7 overall and 5-3 in the O-K Conference.

GH grapplers finish 4-1 at West Ottawa

The Grand Haven wrestling team finished 4-1 at the West Ottawa team invitational Saturday to finish third overall.

The Buccaneers defeated Holland (50-15), Middleville (46-27), St. Joseph (72-9) and Reeths-Puffer (39-29), with its lone loss coming to Stevensville-Lakeshore (48-21).

Caleb Braley finished 5-0 at his 119-pound division, while Daniel Guillen (135/140) and Allen Rademaker (145) also added undefeated performances.

Cody Miller (112-pound) added a 4-1 day, while Drake Morley went 3-1 at his 215-pound division.

“Overall, we wrestled very well,” said Grand Haven coach Vince Gervais. “We are starting to peek at the right time and guys are stepping up huge in matches. This weekend was a total team effort, and I think we showed a lot of improvement across the lineup.”

Calvary Christian girls hoops edges Tri-Unity

The Fruitport Calvary Christian girls basketball team took a huge step toward their fifth-straight conference championship by beating Tri-Unity Christian on the road Saturday.

The Eagles made eight-straight free throws at the end of the game to seal a 47-42 win over the Defenders.

"I can't tell you how proud we are of these girls, and how they stare down adversity with no fear,” said Fruitport Calvary Christian head coach Brad Richards.

Richards gave credit to assistant coaches Dan Hamilton and Richard Clark for designing the defense, which held a high-scoring Tri Unity offense to just 42 points.

After being down 24-15 at halftime, Tri Unity Christian came storming back and took the lead early in the fourth quarter.

"We simply did not rebound in the third quarter, and let them back into it,” added Richards. “But our girls just keep fighting and found a way.”

Kelsey Richards scored 15 points added five assists to lead the Eagles, while Allyson Richards added 15 points and four assists and Lexy Wilson chipped in with eight points and 10 rebounds. Kyleah Sutherland battled through the flu and grabbed nine rebounds.

Carissa Reed scored 12 points to lead Tri-Unity (7-2).

Calvary (8-1) has now won six games in a row and will look to make it six on Tuesday as they host Grand Rapids Wellspring Prep (1-5).